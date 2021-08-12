UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 273952 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:58 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 273952 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 286959 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 273952 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 286959 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1541.12 feet, which was 149.12 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 159800 and 160000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.60 feet, which was 151.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 22000 and 35207 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 152417 , 163885 and 122610 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 33900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 58052 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

