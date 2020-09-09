UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 278,700 Cusecs Water

Wed 09th September 2020

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 278,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 278,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 278,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 278,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam was recorded as 148,300 cusecs each. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 38,300 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 206,100, 252,800 and 418,600 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 30,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

