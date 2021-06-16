IRSA releases 279,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wenesday released 279,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 366,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wenesday released 279,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 366,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1463.85 feet, which was 79.85 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 184,700 and 145,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1145.35 feet, which was 107.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 62,200 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 176,500, 154,500 and 32,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 66,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.