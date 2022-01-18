UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 28455 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 28455 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47229 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 28455 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47229 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.96 feet, which was 51.96 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 12900 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1133.70 feet, which was 83.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10989 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 15275 , 24337 and 21180 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15940 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

