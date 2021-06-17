IRSA releases 284,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 284,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 325,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 284,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 325,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1464.05 feet, which was 80.05 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 159,900 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1147.25 feet, which was 109.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,900 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187,800, 154,500 and 35,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 63,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.