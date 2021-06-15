UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 287,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

IRSA releases 287,800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 287,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 287,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 406,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.96 feet, which was 77.96 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 199,000 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1142.85 feet, which was 104.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 69,400 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 177,700, 157,100 and 34,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 73,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

