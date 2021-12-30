UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 29311 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 01:35 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 29311 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32896 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 29311 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32896 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1430.40 feet, which was 38.04 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16300 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1119.85 feet, which was 69.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 6285 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 15200, 15238 and 20685 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5911 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

