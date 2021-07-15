UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 304,700 Cusecs Water

Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:28 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 304,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 431,400 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1454.65 feet, which was 70.65 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 239,400 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1162.80 feet, which was 124.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,300 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160,400, 157,900 and 30,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 63,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 43,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

