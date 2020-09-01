UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 305,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 305,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 340,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 154.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 166,500 cusecs and outflow as 165,900 cusecs.

Mangla dam has also attained its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and water level was 202.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,300 cusecs and 24,400 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 240,500, 379,000 and 215,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 71,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

