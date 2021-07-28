UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 310,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:34 PM

IRSA releases 310,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 310,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 464,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 310,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 464,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1502.36 feet, which was 118.36 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 263,200 and 150,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1183.60 feet, which was 145.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,600 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163,400, 151,500 and 56,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 75,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

