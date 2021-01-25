IRSA releases 31,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 31,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 31,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,000 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.45 feet, which was 133.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,300 cusecs and 3,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,100, 21,800 and 18,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.