UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 31,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:51 AM

IRSA releases 31,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 31,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 31,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,500 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.40 feet, which was 132.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,400 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,100, 23,100 and 14,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Country’s foreign exchange reserves increase to ..

6 minutes ago

Leading international commentators lined-up for Pa ..

12 minutes ago

Senate session to continue for two weeks

5 minutes ago

Five SPs reshuffled in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Pakistan issues anti-COVID-19 SOPs for inbound fli ..

5 minutes ago

UN treaty banning nuclear weapons comes into force ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.