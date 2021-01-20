UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 31,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:03 PM

IRSA releases 31,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 32,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 32,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,200 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1171.60 feet, which was 131.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,400 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 28,800, 23,100 and 9,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

