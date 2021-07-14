UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 317,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:29 PM

IRSA releases 317,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 317,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 439,100 cusecs..

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1450.44 feet, which was 66.44 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 226,700 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1161.00 feet, which was 123.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,100 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 179,900, 156,800 and 30,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 58,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 64,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

