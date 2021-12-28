IRSA releases 32758 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 32758 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32562 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 32758 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32562 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1429.83 feet, which was 50.83 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17300 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1119.35 feet, which was 69.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 5714 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 12255 , 27592 and 22175 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5944 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

