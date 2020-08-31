IRSA releases 343,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 343,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 331,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 154.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 184,000 cusecs and outflow as 183,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1241,15 which was 201.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 33,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 221,100, 310,700 and 205,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 65,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.