UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 343,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:02 PM

IRSA releases 343,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 343,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 331,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 343,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 331,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 154.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 184,000 cusecs and outflow as 183,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1241,15 which was 201.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 33,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 221,100, 310,700 and 205,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 65,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Israel’s first commercial flight to arrive in Ab ..

9 minutes ago

Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant II Launches Reactor ..

2 minutes ago

NEPRA to hold public hearing in tariff's hike on T ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese President Starts Consultations on Appoint ..

2 minutes ago

PNCA to start one year Film Production Course

11 minutes ago

Russia Records 4,993 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Brin ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.