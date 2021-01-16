UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 34,700 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:41 PM

IRSA releases 34,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 34,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,100 cusec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 34,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,900 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.00 feet, which was 130.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,500 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 36,400, 24,900 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

