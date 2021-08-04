IRSA releases 354875 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 354875 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 474398 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 354875 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 474398 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1530.00 feet, which was 138.00 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 276700 and 196500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.90 feet, which was 144.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49323 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 263018, 327621 and 170460 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 92275 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.