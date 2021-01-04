UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 36,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:44 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 36,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 36,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet, which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,400 cusecs and outflow as 15,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1165.00 feet, which was 125.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 25,700, 16,600 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

