IRSA Releases 36494 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 01:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 36494 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57850 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1434.81 feet, which was 42.81 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17800 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1122.65 feet, which was 72.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12556 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 16155 , 12702 and 8092 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 18694 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6285 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

