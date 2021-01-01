UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 38,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:17 PM

IRSA releases 38,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 38,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 38,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet, which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs and outflow as 16,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.65 feet, which was 124.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,200 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,200, 27,500 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

