IRSA Releases 38,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:45 AM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 38,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 38,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 18,300 cusecs and outflow as 17,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.75 feet which was 124.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 38,400,18,400 and zero cusecs respectively.Similarly,from the Kabul River a total of 6,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

