IRSA releases 39,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 39,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet, which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and outflow as 16,900 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.60 feet, which was 124.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 26,600, 22,600 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.