UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 39,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:14 PM

IRSA releases 39,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 39,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 39,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet, which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and outflow as 16,900 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.60 feet, which was 124.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 26,600, 22,600 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

1 minute ago

Gold prices on Thursday

2 minutes ago

Over 99 % riders wearing helmets, claims ITP chief ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 1179 kg drugs in 16 operations; ar ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Zelenskyy's Visit ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Records 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, T ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.