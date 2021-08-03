UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 398648 Cusecs Water

Tue 03rd August 2021

IRSA releases 398648 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 398648 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 521197 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 398648 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 521197 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1527.00 feet, which was 135.00 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 302300 and 222100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1193.60 feet, which was 143.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52349 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 269127, 315124 and 122365 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 70100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 96448 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

