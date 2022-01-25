UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 40602 Cuseces Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 12:45 PM

IRSA releases 40602 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 40602 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61913 cusec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 40602 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61913 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.78 feet, which was 56.78 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as14600 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1138.50 feet, which was 88.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11826 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 20492 , 15003 and 28050 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26887 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives Pakistan’s Foreig ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood

36 minutes ago
 Rabia holds meeting with Commissioner Bahawalpur

Rabia holds meeting with Commissioner Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Turkiye's COVID-19 vaccine to be administered as 3 ..

Turkiye's COVID-19 vaccine to be administered as 3rd dose

2 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai together and save 25% on far ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai together and save 25% on fares with brand-new offer

39 minutes ago
 vivo V23e — Amazing Cameras, Powerful Performanc ..

Vivo V23e — Amazing Cameras, Powerful Performance and Gorgeous Design

46 minutes ago
 General parade held at police lines

General parade held at police lines

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.