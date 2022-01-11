UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 41259 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 01:17 PM

IRSA releases 41259 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 41259 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61729 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 41259 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61729 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1439.05 feet, which was 47.05 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16200 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1128.75 feet, which was 78.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10716 and 1446 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 26327 , 10602 and 4672 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25613 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJ ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJP on Feb 2

10 minutes ago
 Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector in ..

Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector into tax net: Tarin

25 minutes ago
 Women's seeds for the Australian Open

Women's seeds for the Australian Open

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to address all issues about ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to address all issues about development of LNG terminals

32 minutes ago
 Opposition criticizes govt, demands judicial commi ..

Opposition criticizes govt, demands judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy

41 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to initiate Surra dam project in DG Kh ..

Punjab govt to initiate Surra dam project in DG Khan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.