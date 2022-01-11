IRSA releases 41259 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 41259 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61729 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 41259 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61729 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1439.05 feet, which was 47.05 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16200 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1128.75 feet, which was 78.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10716 and 1446 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 26327 , 10602 and 4672 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25613 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.