IRSA Releases 43,800 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:19 PM

IRSA releases 43,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 43,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 43,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.31 feet, which was 80.31 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and outflow as 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1165.20 feet, which was 125.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,700 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,000, 16,800 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

More Stories From Agriculture

