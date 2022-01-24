UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 45186 Cuseces Water

Published January 24, 2022

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 45186 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69842 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 45186 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69842 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.03 feet, which was 56.03 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as14600 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1137.80 feet, which was 87.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15171 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 20492 , 15003 and 28050 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 30171 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

