IRSA releases 47,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 47,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1471.46 feet, which was 79.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,800 cusecs and outflow as 17,200 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.25 feet, which was 128.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,900 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,200, 16,000 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.