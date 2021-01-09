UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 47,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:02 PM

IRSA releases 47,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 47,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 47,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1471.46 feet, which was 79.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,800 cusecs and outflow as 17,200 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.25 feet, which was 128.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,900 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,200, 16,000 and 4,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

An Initiative Towards Stability And Peace In Marit ..

54 seconds ago

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago

Avalanche kills three at Russian Arctic ski resort ..

4 minutes ago

Labuschagne, Smith steer Australia to ominous lead ..

5 minutes ago

PM leaves for Quetta: Sources

30 minutes ago

Kim Says Inter-Korean Relations 'on Verge of Disas ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.