IRSA Releases 53,200 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:28 PM

IRSA releases 53,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 53,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 53,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1468.56 feet, which was 76.56 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14,800 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.90 feet, which was 133.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,200, 32,600 and 5,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

