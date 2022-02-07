IRSA releases 55,587 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 55,587 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45450 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1442.15feet, which was 50.15 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19200 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1144.05 feet, which was 394.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9663 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43280, 39414 and 27950 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9887 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

