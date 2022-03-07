IRSA releases 56737 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 56737 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53369 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 56737 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53369 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16900 and 16400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jehlum River at Mangla Dam was 1086.

00 feet, which was 36.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 20070 and 23938 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 15907, 17416 and 29805 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13199 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.