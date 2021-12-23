IRSA releases 61862 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 61862 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36246 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 61862 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36246 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1428.72 feet, which was 36.72 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19800 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1119.65 feet, which was 69.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 7584 and 18000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 33752, 36799 and 22775 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5762 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.