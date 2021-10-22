UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 61939 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:13 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 61939 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 62712 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 61939 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 62712 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.70 feet, which was 119.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 33200 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1179.65 feet, which was 129.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 12573 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded at 33311, 39654, and 35995 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total 4700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12239 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

