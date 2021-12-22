IRSA releases 62387 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 62387 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38744 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 62387 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38744 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1431.47 feet, which was 38.12 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19200 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1120.45 feet, which was 70.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 10157 and 18000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 65630, 35695 and 22095 cusecs respectively.Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6487 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.