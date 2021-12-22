UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 62387 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:17 PM

IRSA releases 62387 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 62387 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38744 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 62387 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38744 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1431.47 feet, which was 38.12 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19200 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1120.45 feet, which was 70.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 10157 and 18000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 65630, 35695 and 22095 cusecs respectively.Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6487 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi believes Rizwan is a better captain ..

Shaheen Afridi believes Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam

29 minutes ago
 Skating star Hanyu misses practice, fuelling Olymp ..

Skating star Hanyu misses practice, fuelling Olympic fears

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia floods death toll rises to 27

Malaysia floods death toll rises to 27

3 minutes ago
 India treating IIOJK as its colony: report

India treating IIOJK as its colony: report

3 minutes ago
 Soweto's ice cream vendor keeps generations smilin ..

Soweto's ice cream vendor keeps generations smiling

3 minutes ago
 ADNOC, TAQA announce $3.6 billion project to power ..

ADNOC, TAQA announce $3.6 billion project to power, decarbonise offshore operati ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.