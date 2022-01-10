UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 63108 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 01:34 PM

IRSA releases 63108 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 63108 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87029 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 63108 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87029 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.19 feet, which was 46.19 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16800 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1128.10 feet, which was 78.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16121 and 4000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32534 , 10602 and 8908 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 41308 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

while rejecting 17% sales tax on open and cotton i ..

While rejecting 17% sales tax on open and cotton in Mini Budget 2021 Already app ..

17 minutes ago
 Russia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in G ..

Russia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva

2 minutes ago
 Ugandan children back to school after nearly 2-yea ..

Ugandan children back to school after nearly 2-year Covid closure

2 minutes ago
 IMF requested to reschedule 6th review till Januar ..

IMF requested to reschedule 6th review till January end: Finance Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Modi's extremist agenda a 'real threat to region's ..

Modi's extremist agenda a 'real threat to region's peace': PM Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh Government Telegram Channel Deletes Initial ..

Kazakh Government Telegram Channel Deletes Initial Post About 164 Killed in Unre ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.