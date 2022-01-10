IRSA releases 63108 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 63108 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87029 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 63108 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87029 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.19 feet, which was 46.19 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16800 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1128.10 feet, which was 78.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16121 and 4000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32534 , 10602 and 8908 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 41308 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.