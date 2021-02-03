UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 63,500 Cusecs Water

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 63,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1463.77 feet, which was 71.77 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,500 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.30 feet, which was 133.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,300 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,700, 42,100 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

