UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 63849 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 02:12 PM

IRSA releases 63849 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 63849 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46912 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 63849 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46912 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.58 feet, which was 46.58 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20400 and 43000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1144.65 feet, which was 94.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9663 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 51194, 39995, and 22365 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10049 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

NUMS scientist selected to participate in UNODA, B ..

NUMS scientist selected to participate in UNODA, Biosecurity Diplomacy Workshop, ..

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 204 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 204 new community cases of COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 CDNS vows for automation of institution to enhance ..

CDNS vows for automation of institution to enhance its capacity

3 minutes ago
 Chile records 24,970 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chile records 24,970 new daily COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Aussie scientists hoping for COVID-19 nasal spray ..

Aussie scientists hoping for COVID-19 nasal spray breakthrough

5 minutes ago
 Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom annive ..

Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>