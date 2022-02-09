IRSA releases 63849 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 63849 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46912 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 63849 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46912 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.58 feet, which was 46.58 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20400 and 43000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1144.65 feet, which was 94.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9663 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 51194, 39995, and 22365 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10049 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.