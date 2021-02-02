UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 63,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:35 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 63,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 63,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1464.72 feet, which was 72.72 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,300 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.60 feet, which was 133.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,900 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,200, 40,900 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

