IRSA Releases 65527 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:59 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 65527 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 67423 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 65527 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 67423 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1510.51 feet, which was 118.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 29900 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

While water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.65 feet, which was 130.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 16996 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded at 39039, 36143 and 33340 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total 4900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15627 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

