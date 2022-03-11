UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 65715 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 05:43 PM

IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 65715 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 57027 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 65715 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 57027 cases. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1083.00 feet, which was 33.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 23822 ,20709 and 30830 cases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 5300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13573 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

7 seconds ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

15 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Shibli Faraz inaugurates IPO Lab ..

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz inaugurates IPO Lab to collect data of land erosio ..

5 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with ..

Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with the premier of 'Mrs. & Mr. Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 KPRA's week long registration drive concluded in K ..

KPRA's week long registration drive concluded in Kohat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>