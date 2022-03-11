IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 65715 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 57027 cases. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1083.00 feet, which was 33.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 23822 ,20709 and 30830 cases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 5300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13573 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.