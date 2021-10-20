UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 66736 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:32 PM

IRSA releases 66736 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 66736 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66722 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 66736 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66722 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.89 feet, which was 119.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 33700 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1179.40 feet, which was 129.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 13286 and 12000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded at 40016, 40626, and 41575 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total 6100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13636 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.48 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.48 a barrel Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Two ex-soldiers arrested in Germany over bid to fo ..

Two ex-soldiers arrested in Germany over bid to form paramalitary unit: prosecut ..

3 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan highlights enforced disappearance ..

At UN, Pakistan highlights enforced disappearance in IIOJK, crackdown on press

3 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan announces schedule of 'The Le ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan announces schedule of 'The Legacy USA Tour' from Oct 31

3 minutes ago
 Syrian Army Confirms 14 Servicemen Killed in Terro ..

Syrian Army Confirms 14 Servicemen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Damascus

3 minutes ago
 Past regimes destroyed institutions through politi ..

Past regimes destroyed institutions through political appointments: Ali Muhammad ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.