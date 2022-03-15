UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 67003 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 01:18 PM

IRSA releases 67003 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 67003 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 65477 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 67003 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 65477 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1069.50 feet, which was 19.

05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 27674 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 22342 ,23052 and 19175 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15803 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Govt to launch satellite monitoring based State of ..

Govt to launch satellite monitoring based State of Forest Report: Malik Amin Asl ..

1 minute ago
 BoI organises ‘CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B I ..

BoI organises ‘CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference’

11 minutes ago
 Misinformation, propaganda must be identified, cou ..

Misinformation, propaganda must be identified, countered: COAS

15 minutes ago
 The results of the Presidential elections in Turkm ..

The results of the Presidential elections in Turkmenistan

18 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed meeting

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed meeting

1 minute ago
 Pakistan among top 10 countries affected by climat ..

Pakistan among top 10 countries affected by climate change: Report

1 minute ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>