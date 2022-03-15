IRSA releases 67003 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 67003 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 65477 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 67003 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 65477 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1069.50 feet, which was 19.

05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 27674 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 22342 ,23052 and 19175 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15803 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.