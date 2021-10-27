UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 68212 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:45 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 68212 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 68109 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 68212 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 68109 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1510.74 feet, which was 118.74 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 29300 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

While water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.40 feet, which was 130.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 15597 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded at 46677, 36143 and 34905 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total 6200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17012 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

