IRSA releases 69245 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 69245 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48852 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1436.37 feet, which was 44.37 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21700 and 48700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1145.00 feet, which was 95.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10607 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 47652, 43594, and 24070 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9945 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.