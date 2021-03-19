IRSA releases 69,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 69,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 69,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1407.34 feet, which was 23.34 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,000 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1101.30 feet, which was 61.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,100 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24,100, 16,400 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.