UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 70,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

IRSA releases 70,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 70,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 70,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1475.97 feet, which was 83.97 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,700 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1171.05 feet, which was 131.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,600 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 54,900, 35,800 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PM lauds efforts of Pakistan Navy for defense of c ..

14 minutes ago

US government says agencies hit by massive cyberat ..

4 minutes ago

PHA to make mini zoo at Shah Shams park: DG PHA

4 minutes ago

Employees of Christian community to get advance sa ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt approves RS 4.9 billions for 16 new colleg ..

4 minutes ago

HEC, British Council to hold moot on future of hig ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.