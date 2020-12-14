IRSA releases 70,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 70,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 70,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1475.97 feet, which was 83.97 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,700 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1171.05 feet, which was 131.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,600 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 54,900, 35,800 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.