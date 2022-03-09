IRSA releases 70644 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 70644 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78883 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1085.50 feet, which was 33.

05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39718 and 31979 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 19477 , 19920 and 28810 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14865 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.