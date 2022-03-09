UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 70644 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 01:16 PM

IRSA releases 70644 cusecs water

River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 70644 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78883 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 70644 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78883 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1085.50 feet, which was 33.

05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39718 and 31979 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 19477 , 19920 and 28810 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14865 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Coming away with a draw it's not a bad result, say ..

Coming away with a draw it's not a bad result, says Pat Cummins

2 minutes ago
 First government in history which contrary to trad ..

First government in history which contrary to tradition, demands from the allies ..

21 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan T ..

Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen

21 minutes ago
 South Korea votes in tight presidential race with ..

South Korea votes in tight presidential race with inequality top concern

31 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports record high of 342,446 new COVID-1 ..

S.Korea reports record high of 342,446 new COVID-19 cases

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan Post launches EMO services in all GPOs, D ..

Pakistan Post launches EMO services in all GPOs, DFPOs

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>