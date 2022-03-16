IRSA releases 72889 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 72889 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 77727 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 72889 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 77727 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1071.30 feet, which was 21.

03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 34138 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 22761 ,22692 and 19175 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 5900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19389 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.