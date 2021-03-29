UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 72,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:21 PM

IRSA releases 72,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 72,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 96,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 72,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 96,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1420.23 feet, which was 36.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,900 and 18,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1116.00 feet, which was 76.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,800 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39,700, 25,300 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Govt bans all kind of indoor and outdoor gathering ..

5 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide in badin

4 minutes ago

PNCA announces results of week-16 talent hunt cont ..

5 minutes ago

Rangers organize free medical camp in Lines Area

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Highlights Northern Sea Route's Potential A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.