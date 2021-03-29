IRSA releases 72,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 72,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 96,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 72,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 96,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1420.23 feet, which was 36.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,900 and 18,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1116.00 feet, which was 76.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,800 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39,700, 25,300 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.